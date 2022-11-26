TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 83,311 shares of company stock valued at $139,341 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
