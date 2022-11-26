TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.35. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 83,311 shares of company stock valued at $139,341 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

