Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $942.18

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 942.18 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($11.23). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 940 ($11.12), with a volume of 13,463 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRCS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.96) target price on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Tracsis Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 916.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 942.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of £279.48 million and a PE ratio of 18,800.00.
Tracsis Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Tracsis
In other news, insider Liz Richards acquired 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of £24,995.10 ($29,555.52).
About Tracsis
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.