Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $942.18

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 942.18 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 950 ($11.23). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 940 ($11.12), with a volume of 13,463 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRCS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.96) target price on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tracsis Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 916.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 942.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of £279.48 million and a PE ratio of 18,800.00.

Tracsis Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tracsis

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 0.12%.

In other news, insider Liz Richards acquired 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of £24,995.10 ($29,555.52).

About Tracsis

(Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

