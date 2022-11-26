Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.68 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.17). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 40,057 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.37 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.68.

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

