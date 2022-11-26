Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 11,893 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AerSale were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AerSale by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASLE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

