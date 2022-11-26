Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 16,142 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,691,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 186,184 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

