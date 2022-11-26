Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 87.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth $4,134,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domo by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Domo Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $13.28 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $455.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,176.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,176.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,733 shares of company stock valued at $577,444 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

