Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

NYSE:RFP opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

