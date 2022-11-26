Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 12,206 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

