Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 13,421 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,014,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 78,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWW stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

