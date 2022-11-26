Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 77,103 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $212,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,913.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,913.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock valued at $73,009,522 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.16. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

