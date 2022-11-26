Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,490 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,414,000 after buying an additional 88,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,578,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after acquiring an additional 390,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,073 shares of company stock worth $3,974,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.39.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

