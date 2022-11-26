Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in PriceSmart by 7.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 10.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.74.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSMT. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,800,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,099,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares in the company, valued at $183,800,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,421 shares of company stock worth $4,609,481. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

