Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 26,984 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 830.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

