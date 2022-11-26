Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut shares of Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FISI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $383.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

