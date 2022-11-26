Trexquant Investment LP Has $562,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 129.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 36.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $39.72 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,975.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Goosehead Insurance Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.