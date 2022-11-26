Trexquant Investment LP Has $562,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 129.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 36.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,547.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,993 shares of company stock worth $358,237 and sold 150,547 shares worth $6,121,275. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $39.72 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,975.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

