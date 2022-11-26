Trexquant Investment LP Has $565,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Overstock.com Company Profile

OSTK opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.