Trexquant Investment LP Has $587,000 Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 63.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.22 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

