Trexquant Investment LP Has $611,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

