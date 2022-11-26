Trexquant Investment LP Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

