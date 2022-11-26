Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,775,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deluxe by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

DLX stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

