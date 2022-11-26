Trexquant Investment LP Invests $557,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

