Trexquant Investment LP Invests $588,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after buying an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,676,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

