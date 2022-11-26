Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 55,366 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

EOG Resources stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

