Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ArcBest Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of ARCB opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

