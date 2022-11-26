Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,935 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,059,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 546,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 496,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.