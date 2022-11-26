Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Rogers Communications by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 313,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

