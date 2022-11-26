Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 6,544 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $56.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $69.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

