Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 961,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Software by 19.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Software

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $491.98 million, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.88. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

