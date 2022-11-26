Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $271.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

