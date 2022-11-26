Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 18.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Magnite by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Magnite by 153.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Magnite by 153.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

