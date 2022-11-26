Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 22,107 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 384.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,226 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.
Bilibili Trading Down 7.2 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
