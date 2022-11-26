Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 4,166 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,166 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Target by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

TGT stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $160.96. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

