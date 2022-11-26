Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of WNS by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 201.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Shares of WNS opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

