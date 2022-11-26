Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,359 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

