Trexquant Investment LP Sells 16,655 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.99. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.