Trexquant Investment LP Sells 21,136 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.