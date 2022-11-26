Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,676 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,404,599 shares in the company, valued at $649,531,424.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,400. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $176.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

