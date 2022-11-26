Trexquant Investment LP Takes $591,000 Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

