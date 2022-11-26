Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.