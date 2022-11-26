Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $171.14

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.14 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 146.20 ($1.73). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 149.30 ($1.77), with a volume of 4,424,503 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.25) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Tritax Big Box REIT to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tritax Big Box REIT to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 190 ($2.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 198.40 ($2.35).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

