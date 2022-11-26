Truist Financial Cuts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $37.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

