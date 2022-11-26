TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $740.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

