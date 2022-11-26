Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Turquoise Hill Resources

In related news, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 70,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,781,009.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at C$905,004,927.47. In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 70,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,781,009.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at C$905,004,927.47. Also, Director Matthew Charles Halbower bought 25,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31. Insiders purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,720,415 in the last 90 days.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

About Turquoise Hill Resources

TSE TRQ opened at C$42.42 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.09. The stock has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.