Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $330.88 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $544.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.63 and a 200-day moving average of $350.76.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

