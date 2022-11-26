U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

USB opened at $44.26 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 579,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

