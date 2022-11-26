UBS Group AG Acquires 39,190 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

