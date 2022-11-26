UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 208,153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UBS Group Profile

UBS stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

