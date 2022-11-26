UBS Group AG Purchases 139,148 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of RHI opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

