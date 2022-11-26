UBS Group AG Purchases 160,891 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $119.56 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

