UBS Group AG Purchases 267,653 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $24,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 24.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

